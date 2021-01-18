Tariffs hurting wine industry already dealing with hit from pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) --You could pay more for your next bottle of wine because of a 16-year-old battle over airplane subsidies.

The European Union and the United States have engaged in a game of retaliatory tariffs since the U.S. was accused of subsidizing Boeing in 2004.

Now tariffs have been expanded to include luxury products like French or German wine containing 15 percent alcohol or more.

"The tariffs that were announced in 2019 were a 25 percent tariff on wines from a certain group of countries," Sariya Jarasviroj Brown said. "And the announcement on December 30th is an expansion of those tariffs to include a category of wines 14 percent alcohol or higher for non-sparkling wines from France and Germany.

Jarasviroj Brown, owner of Circo Vino, a Tucson wine importer says the tariff is hurting her business which had already been suffering from the pandemic.

"Prices have gone up I think it really depends on the subcategories of the wines that have been imported," Jarasviroj Brown said. "But you have to imagine that as an importer you don't have any choice or time to deal with the tariff your product is brought to the United States and the 25 percent tariff is added immediately to your invoice."

Meanwhile, Grant Kruger owner of Union Public House, says the tariff could mean a higher price tag for his customers.

"For us, the old world wines happen to be some of the highest quality wines in the world and it's going to be very expensive for us to both receive that price increase," Kreuger said. "It's going to be difficult for us to have to pass it to the consumer as well."

Back in December, a letter sent to the Biden-Harris transition team asked the new administration to remove the tariffs by executive order. The letter was signed by 2,000 restaurants from across the U.S. including 52 businesses from Arizona.

For now the wine industry will have to deal with the increase in costs and wait to see what impact the Biden administration will have.