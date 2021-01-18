Public health alert issued for beef jerky products

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVOA) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert for ready-to-eat beef jerky products on Friday.

In a news release, the USDA said the alert was due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

"FSIS is issuing this public health alert out of the utmost of caution to ensure that consumers with allergic reactions to anchovies are aware that these products should not be consumed. This is a health hazard situation where there is a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product because of the presence in a product of very small amounts of the undeclared allergens are typically associated with milder human reactions. A recall was not requested because the products are not currently available for sale to consumers," the USDA said.

According to the USDA, the product may contain anchovies, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

Ready to eat beef jerky products were produced from October 20, 2020, through January 12, 2021, and have a one-year shelf life. The USDA said the product was labeled as “CHARLIE BROWN FARMS PREMIUM BEEF JERKY Original Prime Rib” contains Worcestershire, which is not listed as an ingredient but was utilized in the product formulation. The products have the establishment number “EST. 8275” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were distributed for wholesale and also sent to retail locations in California.

The following products are subject to the FSIS' public health alert:

3-oz., 4-oz. and 8-oz. gold foil bags of “SETTLERS JERKY PEPPERED BEEF”

3-oz., 4-oz. and 8-oz. gold foil bags of “SETTLERS JERKY OLD FASHIONED”

4-oz. gold foil bags of “SETTLERS JERKY HOT BEEF”

3-oz., 4-oz. and 8-oz. gold foil bags of “SETTLERS JERKY PRIME RIB”

3-oz., 4-oz. and 8-oz. gold foil bags of “SETTLERS JERKY RING OF FIRE BEEF JERKY”

3-oz., 4-oz. and 8-oz. gold foil bags of “SETTLERS JERKY GHOST PEPPER”

3.25-oz. silver bags of “Sierra Madre Provision Co. OLD FASHIONED BEEF JERKY”

3.25-oz. silver bags of “Sierra Madre Provision Co. PEPPERED BEEF JERKY”

3.25-oz. silver bags of “Sierra Madre Provision Co. HOT BEEF JERKY”

3.25-oz. silver bags of “Sierra Madre Provision Co. GHOST PEPPER BEEF JERKY”

3.25-oz. silver bags of “Sierra Madre Provision Co. RING OF FIRE BEEF JERKY”

3-oz., 4-oz. and 8-oz. silver bags of “CHARLIE BROWN FARMS PREMIUM FRESH BEEF JERKY GHOST PEPPER”

3-oz. and 4-oz. gold bags of “CHARLIE BROWN FARMS PREMIUM FRESH BEEF JERKY Original Prime Rib”

3-oz. and 4-oz. gold bags of “CHARLIE BROWN FARMS PREMIUM FRESH BEEF JERKY RING OF FIRE”

The USDA said consumers with food allergies who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them and show throw them away.