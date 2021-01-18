Skip to Content

One man dead after three-vehicle crash west of Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) - An 83-year-old man has died after a three-car collision that happened Monday afternoon, Pima County Sheriff's Department officials said in a statement.

PCSD deputies responded to the collision on Sandario Road, south of Snyder Hill Road at about 2:30 p.m. That is when they determined a Toyota pickup truck did not slow down for traffic due to the painting of the roadway lines and ran into the back of a Dodge pickup and fored the Dodge to hit a Volkswagen sedan, PCSD officials said.

The driver of the Toyota pickup truck was determined to be 83-year-old Harrison Willar. He was declared dead at the scene.

No other serious injuries were reported.

The investigation has been taken over by Traffic Unit detectives and remains ongoing.

