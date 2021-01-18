New from FDA: If you get the COVID-19 vaccine, you can’t donate convalescent plasma

TUCSON (KVOA) - According to the American Red Cross, there is a shortage of convalescent plasma. Since October, there has been an increase by 250 percent.

As the demand increases, the list of possible donors is dwindling fast. If you have recovered from the coronavirus, you can donate convalescent plasma which includes COVID-19 antibodies. This treatment could save someone's life.

The FDA has issued new guidelines. If you receive the COVID-19 vaccine, you can not donate convalescent plasma. The new information is leaving many people at a crossroad. People are left with the question - should I continue to donate convalescent plasma while I have the antibodies, which could save someone's life -- Or do I get the COVID-19 vaccine which could save my life in the long run?

Jane Locke is a fifth-grade teacher and normally she's the one asking her students the tough questions. Now, she's left with a tough one herself.

"Today, at his moment, I'm not sure what to do," Lock said. "Now, I'm confused."

Locke contracted COVID-19 last Mother's Day. Since then, she has donated her convalescent plasma four times. The news leaves Locke stuck between a rock and a hard place.

"Donating is critically important, I think its important with saving lives and important for the science," Locke said.

Courtney Slanaker, the executive director of the Southern Arizona chapter of the American Red Cross, said even though a person can't donate the plasma, they can still help out.

"We know emergencies," Slanaker said. "Cancer patients still need the other products. You are still eligible to donate either whole blood or platelets."

Slanaker told News 4 Tucson while there is a convalescent plasma shortage, you should make the decision knowing what's best for you.

"We so appreciate that have already given like jane, but the decision is yours," Slanaker said.

"I think I'm going to have to go with my heart," Locke said.

The FDA and American Red Cross is constantly updating new information.