National Guardsman called to Capitol pulls double-duty, continues teaching students remotely

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - A music teacher from Virginia is among the National Guardsmen called up to protect the Capitol for Wednesday's inauguration.

But because his students are learning remotely, he's still able to teach his classes from his humvee.

Dr. Jake Kohut is on the front lines of protecting the United States Capitol.

He's part of the National Guard, which arrived on Wednesday.

“It's certainly interesting to feel like you're a part of history,” Kohut said.

But this Fairfax County teacher says it's just business as usual.

“I mean, it's, it's an honor to, to be doing the work," he said. "To be a part of this. And, you know, this is, as I say, what we trained for and you know, it's an honor to defend the constitution and all those good ideals.”

And in between guard shifts at the Capitol, Kohut says he jumps online to teach his students band lessons.

This photo shows him teaching class in his uniform.

“I try to actually give an explanation," he said. "I had a time, just explaining, you know, what's going on and to make sure that they're not, they're not worried about us or me or anything like that.”

But the humble teacher shrugged off being called a hero.

He says he takes after his mother who was also a music teacher.

“And then secondly, to my wife, who is just awesome taking care of our 3-year-old son, his birthday's on Sunday," Kohut said. "I hope I get to see them.”