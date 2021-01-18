Honoring Martin Luther King Jr. in Arizona

TUCSON (KVOA) - On Monday we honored the life and legacy of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King jr. Best known for his "I Have a Dream" speech.

Dr. King was honored around the country and right here in Tucson, but Monday's celebrations took on a new form due to the pandemic.

Tucson's MLK Day Parade at Reid Park was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, the IMA Community Action Team held a virtual event to celebrate the life and legacy of Dr. King Monday morning.