Curfew tanking businesses while COVID-19 cases soar

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors implemented a county-wide curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. each day starting on Dec. 15.

It's no secret that those affected most by this decision are those working in the service or other late-night industries.

After talking to multiple restaurants and bars, business owners have said that they have lost anywhere from 25 to 50 percent of their business and their employees have lost even more.

Before this latest curfew was imposed, places like Union Public House and High 5 Grille would be at or near capacity under COVID-19 protocols in the evening. Now, with the curfew in place, business has slowed to a crawl.

"Can't afford to even really live right now, it's hard to pay rent, it's hard for any of us to pay rent. It's hard for our boss to even maintain here because she's trying to make money here," said Veronica Montemayor, a bartender at High 5 Grille.

Montemayor says that before this latest curfew she would work anywhere from four to five times a week. Now that is cut down to two to three shifts each week along with losing those final four hours of the night. This costs her an estimated 60 percent of her weekly income.

Over at Union Public House, it's more of the same. So far, the establishment has had to furlough 50 employees to keep the operational costs down so they can stay in business.

"Right now, losing about 30 operational hours is really taking a really big hit. We're not generating the revenues that we used to generate which means we can't carry the staff we used to carry," said David Seraphin, general manager at Union Public House.

The curfew was imposed by the Pima County Board of Supervisors when COVID-19 cases rose to 357 cases per 100,000 people. According to the county, more than a quarter of those people were at a bar or restaurant before contracting the virus.

Since the curfew began that number has now sky-rocketed to 8,688 cases per 100,000 people in the county, showing no clear end to the current curfew.

Pima County was not available for an interview.

"First and foremost we're in a yes business and this past year we've had so many no's in our vocabulary that that right there is already concerning for us," said Seraphin.

The curfew is set to end when cases fall below 100 per 100,000 thousand people in the county.