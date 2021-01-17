Volunteer nurses give out COVID-19 vaccine to Saddlebrooke community

SADDLEBROOKE, Ariz. (KVOA) - The small community of Saddlebrooke is making big strides in the battle against the Coronavirus. A group of volunteer nurses have banded together to help give out the COVID-19 vaccine to hundreds of people in their community.

Jan Koshak has had a lot of extra time on her hands. The pandemic forced her to retire from the hospital scene. Now, she is using her talents to give back to her community.

"When I watch all my friends working in the hospital and me not being able to be there, now I have a purpose again," Koshak said.

She volunteers at the Desert Life Pharmacy.

"At the end of the clinic, we give out 600 vaccines, I can barely move," Koshak.

Brianne Spaeth, the owner of Desert Life Pharmacy, is in charge of the ambitious operation. During the week, she said she has 8 volunteer nurses, many like Koshak.

"Some people were retired, but wanted to reactivate their licenses, because they wanted to help out," Spaeth said. "They are here everyday."

While it's mentally and physically exhausting, Koshak said she does it everyday no matter what.

"I can't image doing or being anywhere else," Koshak said. "We are just so happy to help and be a part of this."

On January 23rd the pharmacy plans to give out 1,000 vaccines to Pinal County residents in the 1A and 1B groups. As the pandemic continues on, Spaeth said she's lucky to have volunteers at the ready.



"They really have the ability to make a lot of their money and they are doing it out of the goodness of their hearts," Spaeth said.

"I just, just to be able to get rid of this pandemic," Koshak said. "I have a purpose and that's what it comes down to. I walked into this and now it's more than a full time job."

Desert Life Pharmacy is launching their site to book online appointments, Monday Jan. 18.