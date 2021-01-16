Skip to Content

Car accident turns into homicide arrest

New
3:12 pm Local News

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police have confirmed that after investigating a fatal vehicle collision on January 6th has led to officers making a homicide arrest after the driver was found to have gunshot trauma during his autopsy.

Tucson Police confirmed that 29-year-old Johnny J. Rodriguez was the victim in the shooting that took place as he came upon a car that was being driven by 40-year old Dallas Lelyn Combs who allegedly shot into the car.

Combs surrendered to Tucson Police after barricading himself in his car. Combs is being charged with 1st Degree Murder.

Author Profile Photo

David Skinner

Weekend Producer and Social Media for KVOA-TV. Graduate of the University of Arizona.

More Stories

Skip to content