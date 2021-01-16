Car accident turns into homicide arrest

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson Police have confirmed that after investigating a fatal vehicle collision on January 6th has led to officers making a homicide arrest after the driver was found to have gunshot trauma during his autopsy.

Tucson Police confirmed that 29-year-old Johnny J. Rodriguez was the victim in the shooting that took place as he came upon a car that was being driven by 40-year old Dallas Lelyn Combs who allegedly shot into the car.

Combs surrendered to Tucson Police after barricading himself in his car. Combs is being charged with 1st Degree Murder.