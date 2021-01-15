Zoppé Circus returns to Tucson for a drive-in run

Zoppé Circus returns to Tucson for a drive-in run
TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Zoppé Family Circus is back for its 11th run here in Tucson.
The annual big top opened on Friday in the Mercado District west of downtown, with 31 shows running thru January 31.
The event this year is COVID-19 friendly. It'll be a Drive-In show with the circus ring on an elevated stage.
The performances will be displayed live on large LED screens. Sound will be broadcast through car stereos, like a traditional Drive-In Theater on FM radio.
Performers and acts for this year’s Circus include the high-flying gymnastics and feats of strength by Aguile’s Russian Bar act; the trapeze artist Disa Carneol; the crowd pleasing equestrians and Gladius the circus horse; Tulga the Mongolian strongman; the incredible Leo Garcia, the human cannonball; and of course ringmaster Mace Perlman, and Giovanni Zoppé as Nino the Clown.
The travelling performers first came to town back in 2010 when the event was held at Reid Park.
Dates and Times:
- Friday, Jan 15: 4pm + 7pm
- Saturday, Jan 16: 1pm + 4pm + 7pm
- Sunday, Jan 17: 1pm + 4pm + 7pm
- Monday, Jan 18: 1pm + 4pm + 7pm
- Wednesday, Jan 20: 7pm
- Thursday, Jan 21: 7pm
- Friday, Jan 22: 4pm + 7pm
- Saturday, Jan 23: 1pm + 4pm + 7pm
- Sunday, Jan 24: 1pm + 4pm + 7pm
- Wednesday, Jan 27: 7pm
- Thursday, Jan 28: 7pm
- Friday, Jan 29: 4pm + 7pm
- Saturday, Jan 30: 1pm + 4pm + 7pm
- Sunday, Jan 31: 1pm + 4pm + 7pm
Gates open one hour before show-time. Tickets can be purchased at: haversack.tixr.com, or at mercadodistrict.com (PRICE RANGES FROM $49-$199 PER CARLOAD).
