Zoppé Circus returns to Tucson for a drive-in run

TUCSON (KVOA) -- The Zoppé Family Circus is back for its 11th run here in Tucson.

The annual big top opened on Friday in the Mercado District west of downtown, with 31 shows running thru January 31.

The event this year is COVID-19 friendly. It'll be a Drive-In show with the circus ring on an elevated stage.

The performances will be displayed live on large LED screens. Sound will be broadcast through car stereos, like a traditional Drive-In Theater on FM radio.

Performers and acts for this year’s Circus include the high-flying gymnastics and feats of strength by Aguile’s Russian Bar act; the trapeze artist Disa Carneol; the crowd pleasing equestrians and Gladius the circus horse; Tulga the Mongolian strongman; the incredible Leo Garcia, the human cannonball; and of course ringmaster Mace Perlman, and Giovanni Zoppé as Nino the Clown.

The travelling performers first came to town back in 2010 when the event was held at Reid Park.

A Zoppé Family Circus performer rises above the crowd while standing on top of a pair of Belgian horses

Dates and Times:

Friday, Jan 15: 4pm + 7pm

Saturday, Jan 16: 1pm + 4pm + 7pm

Sunday, Jan 17: 1pm + 4pm + 7pm

Monday, Jan 18: 1pm + 4pm + 7pm

Wednesday, Jan 20: 7pm

Thursday, Jan 21: 7pm

Friday, Jan 22: 4pm + 7pm

Saturday, Jan 23: 1pm + 4pm + 7pm

Sunday, Jan 24: 1pm + 4pm + 7pm

Wednesday, Jan 27: 7pm

Thursday, Jan 28: 7pm

Friday, Jan 29: 4pm + 7pm

Saturday, Jan 30: 1pm + 4pm + 7pm

Sunday, Jan 31: 1pm + 4pm + 7pm

Gates open one hour before show-time. Tickets can be purchased at: haversack.tixr.com, or at mercadodistrict.com (PRICE RANGES FROM $49-$199 PER CARLOAD).

