Vail family desperate to find horse who was stolen from ranch

TUCSON (KVOA) - A family in Vail is hoping you can reunite a member of the family after he was stolen in the middle of the night.

Bo is a gray and white horse. He has a black mark on his neck and a docked tail.

Jared Trejo, the horse's owner, said Bo was stolen at a ranch near Colossal Cave in Vail early Wednesday morning.

"I noticed he was not in his pin. So at that point, we realized the gate was open and went to go searching the ranch to see if he got out and got on a little run," he said. "But, after countless hours of looking for him, we couldn't find him but we were able to track his tracks all the way to the gate and out to a horse trailer."

"He walks in the backyard with us and my son can lead his around. My son is three years old and he rides him just fine by himself. So, the horse means a lot of me and my family."

The Pima County Sheriff's Department says the incident is under investigation.

If you have any information, call 88-CRIME.