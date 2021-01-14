Unsolved: Tucson woman still missing two years later

TUCSON (KVOA) - Wednesday was the two-year anniversary of Elizabeth Breck going missing. She was last seen at Sierra Tucson, a residential treatment center offering rehab programs.

Breck was a teacher at Tucson high school and while the family would love to see her again, they realize that two years after her disappearance that's no longer likely. Now, they continue to honor the memory of who she was.

"You don't move on but you do move forward and I think that's really a good phrase to use," said Chris Breck, Elizabeth's brother.

As the two-year anniversary approached, he admitted that questions of what if inevitably come to mind.

"The thoughts flood in of what haven't we done and what can we still do, did we do everything?" Breck said. "Where should we go from here?"

After reaching out to the Pinal County Sheriff's Department, where Elizabeth went missing, they said there are no significant updates at this time but the case remains active.

The family also hired a private investigators firm. Unfortunately, they have currently exhausted any leads they had.

Chris says that every now and then friends, family, and even former students will still reach out to the family.

"Just thinking about your sister. Just wanted to say we still miss her every day," Breck said. "(They say) those kind of things and that's what I want to remember."

Now, instead of wondering why this happened, the family spends their time focusing on the happy memories they made.

If you have any information regarding Elizabeth Breck's disappearance, you are asked to call the Pinal County Sheriff's office at 520-866-5111.