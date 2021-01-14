N4T Investigators: Former workers and customers accuse moving company of withholding wages, damaging and stealing property

TUCSON (KVOA) - Wages left unpaid, items stolen, property damaged, customers left footing the bill - those are some of the accusation's former workers and customers of a local moving company are making.

A company that is no stranger to News 4 Tucson Investigators, the Better Business Bureau and the state.

The company in question is Assurance Relocation Systems.

That name may sound familiar because the N4T Investigators have told you about them several times before. But more cases are popping up and old ones are still left unresolved.

Cate Galyon is the operations manager of Express Employment Professionals.

Galyon said in 2018 Express was hired to find drivers and movers for ARS. Two years later, Galyon said they haven’t been paid.

“They had an invoice of a little over $1,000. Thirty days went by, they still hadn’t paid it," Gaylon said. "We start contacting them, they refuse to answer the phone. We emailed them, they said they never got the email. We actually had one of our staffing members go over there [to their office] to take the invoice."

And she said her company had several workers come to them looking for work after saying they were left empty-handed working for ARS.

“A lot of them, that’s why they came to us because they couldn’t get paid,” Galyon said.

News 4 Tucson has heard over the past few years and the past couple of months from multiple movers who all say the same thing; they did a job and never got paid by either Assurance Relocation Systems or Assurance Moving and Storage in Phoenix, which business records show has the same owner, Lyne Bernabe.

She is the wife of Troy Emerson former owner of Three Gorillas Moving and Storage, which a Pima County judge found in 2016 committed consumer fraud for engaging in deceptive practices and misrepresentations.

Arizona Industrial Commission records show 82 labor complaints made against ARS and AMS between 2015 and 2020, 4 cases remain open.

We do not know the resolution of all the closed cases, but according to court records for a 2017 wage complaint, the case was closed unresolved because Lyne Bernabe accused the claimant of damaging property and not being owed wages.

At the time, there were six other active claims against the company.

In a response to a labor department investigator Lyne said it was a group of friends never employed with the company.

ARS’ Better Business Bureau rating has been removed, the BBB said it is due to the known connection to Three Gorillas company and pending allegations.

“We have put a not rated on there because we can’t verify without more information how to rate them,” Sean Herdrick, the marketing director for BBB Southern Arizona said.

Danielle Matthews and her husband, Chris turned to ARS last year to move a large hot tub they bought. From the start they had worries.

“They showed up in a semi-truck without a lift on it, three guys and a dolly,” Matthews said.

They said the move cost $400. They provided photographs of what they said the $4500 hot tub looked like before the move and after. The hot tub looked fine in the before pictures, but in the post-move pictures, it had severe scratches and a broken headrest. The Matthews said they spent $800 already on only partial repairs and expect to be out another $250.

“They continued to say it was like that before,” Matthews said.

After dealing with what they describe as a rude and intimidating Lyne Bernabe on the phone, “It got to the point I couldn’t deal with her anymore I told my husband it's your turn I can’t deal with her anymore,” Matthews said.

They said ARS agreed to send a check but they said they never got it.

“They said the checks in the mail. No check arrives, so I contact them again," Chris Matthews said. "They then said there was an error on their part and they’ll send it out again. Sure enough, it never arrived.”

“They essentially stole our money. They told us they were going to do a job they didn’t do,” Danielle added.

But that pales in comparison to what Kellie Carey lost, just about everything but her life, which she said is a miracle in itself.

She has been suffering stage 4 cancer for 11 years.

“I have late-stage lung cancer to the brain,” Carey said.

In March, 2019 Carey said she was moving from New York City to Scottsdale. She hired Assurance Moving and Storage and said Lyne Bernabe flew out for the move and rented a Penske truck.

Carey said packing was supposed to take four days. A day before Lyne was supposed to leave, Carey said she caught Lyne destroying some of her belongings in the street, loading up the truck and getting ready to take off.

“So, I called the police,” Carey said.

She says, the NYPD did nothing because Lyne had a contract; one Carey said she never signed.

“They said she has a contract, I said, 'I didn’t have a contract,'" Carey said. "They said well your name is on it. And I said, I did not sign that contract.”

Between her and her mother's credit cards, Carey said Lyne also made over $20,000 in fraudulent charges that were eventually returned by the banks.

Carey provided us documents from the credit card companies investigation, but said Lyne was able to take off in the moving truck with all of her belongings, including valuable paintings, her birth certificate, medical records and personal documents, and a safe she says was never supposed to be on the truck. Those items were all never to be seen again.

“How could she get away with this. It gave me a mission to find these guys and prosecute them,” Carey said.

Carey said she reported it to Arizona Attorney General Mark Bernovich, multiple police agencies between New York and Arizona, and at the federal level. She said she’s never received a reply.

News 4 Tucson called Attorney General Bernovich’s office, a spokesperson says they can’t confirm or deny receiving the complaint due to confidentiality but said they don’t have jurisdiction over interstate moves.

“You know it’s really sick,” Carey said.

Carey said she never expects to see her property again and just wants to make sure no one makes the mistake she did.

The Matthews say they plan on taking Lyne Bernabe to small claims court.

On Google, you can see a 4.3 star rating for ARS. We scrolled through the reviews and noticed six made from people with the last name Emerson or Bernabe and two apparently from Troy himself.

We reached out multiple times requesting an interview with Lyne Bernabe, but have not heard back.

