Man arrested for beating officer with US flag during Capitol riot
WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - Federal prosecutors say they've found the man seen on video beating a police officer during the Capitol riot.
Peter Francis Stager has been charged with civil disorder.
This video shows rioters gathered outside an entrance on Capitol Hill last week.
A man is seen using an American flag to beat an officer.
Federal prosecutors say Stager, who has an Arkansas driver's license, is the man seen hitting the officer with a flagpole bearing the stars and stripes.
Officials say the officer who was attacked is a Metro DC police officer.