Man arrested for beating officer with US flag during Capitol riot

WASHINGTON DC (CNN) - Federal prosecutors say they've found the man seen on video beating a police officer during the Capitol riot.

Peter Francis Stager has been charged with civil disorder.

This video shows rioters gathered outside an entrance on Capitol Hill last week.

A man is seen using an American flag to beat an officer.

Federal prosecutors say Stager, who has an Arkansas driver's license, is the man seen hitting the officer with a flagpole bearing the stars and stripes.

Officials say the officer who was attacked is a Metro DC police officer.