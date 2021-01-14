Inmate death in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (KVOA) – A 25-year-old inmate has died in custody in Buckeye, the Arizona Department of Corrections announced in a news release Tuesday.

According to the ADC, inmate Jason E. Dean died on Jan. 6 from an apparent act of self-harm by hanging.

Prison staff discovered him Wednesday evening unresponsive in his housing location. Responding paramedics transported him to the hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.

The ADC said Dean returned to ADC in 2005 after he was sentenced out of Pima County for first-degree murder.

His assigned housing location was ASPC-Lewis.

All inmate deaths are investigated in consultation with the county medical examiner’s office.