TUSD Governing Board discusses potential cuts to make up for millions lost during pandemic

TUCSON (KVOA) - The Tucson Unified School District is planning for the future, revealing more about how teachers will be vaccinated and how the district plans to handle the financial shortfalls brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The district estimates they've lost about $24 million from the school year, partially due to the fact that the state is not fully funding them for students who are learning remote.

Now, while CARES funding has helped offset that dent, the governing board will still have to make some decisions this summer on what they plan to cut. Some of the proposed cuts were moving kindergarten classes to half days, removing some assistant principal positions and reductions for departments.

"I really want our community to understand that it is a direct result of the cuts and lack of state funding that TUSD is in this position," TUSD Governing Board member Adelita Grijalva said. "We had to expand a significant amount of resources in order to make sure that we could keep our staff and students safe and learning remotely and as a result of that we have a cut in school funding by 5 percent and that is really what has impacted our district the most."

Now, these cuts are still up in the air, just like whether or not the district will get more CARES funding.

During Tuesday's meeting, the board also discussed how teachers and staff would be able to register for a COVID-19 vaccine in the next week.

Those registered will be able to get a vaccine at a drive-thru site at the University of Arizona.

School nurses in the district have already been offered their first dose of the vaccine.