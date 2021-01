TUCSON (KVOA) - On Tuesday, the Tucson Unified School District shared on their Twitter page that their former Governing Board President Michael Hicks has died.

The District is very sad to share Michael Hicks, former TUSD Governing Board President, passed away today 💔 We were honored to have him share his passion for students and our District for so many years (2011 - 2018). We send our sincerest sympathy to his family & friends. pic.twitter.com/ZHUgOZGlOJ — Tucson Unified (@tucsonunified) January 13, 2021

He was in the hospital for over a month battling COVID-19 but passed away Tuesday evening.

He served the TUSD board from 2011 - 2018.