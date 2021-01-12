Former FBI leader: ‘There is no law against domestic terrorism’

TUCSON - (KVOA) Frank Figliuzzi spent 25 years at the FBI.

Figliuzzi was the Assistant Director for Counterintelligence before he retired.

He tells News 4 Tucson's Eric Fink, he was concerned about potential violence on Jan. 6 for several weeks before the Capitol riots.

"We all saw this coming," Figliuzzi said. "If you watch social media and you track it as a former intelligence professional, you see it happening in both the private and public postings of extremists and violent groups and individuals."

NBC News reported the FBI and NYPD passed intelligence onto the Capitol Police and the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department.

At a news conference Tuesday, the Department of Justice said it has launched an investigation that's just beginning and could include sedition and conspiracy charges brought against insurrectionists.

"The Capitol grounds inside and outside are essentially a crime scene," acting U.S. Attorney Michael Sherwin said. "A scale in which we have literally thousands of witnesses and a scenario in which there could be hundreds of criminal cases."

"The FBI actually disrupted the travel of key leaders in extremist groups who were already under FBI investigation this could have been much worse if they had not done that," Figliuzzi said.

Figliuzzi believes his former colleagues and other agencies lack critical tools to reign in domestic terrorism.

"Because we don't domestic terrorism the same as we treat international terrorism," he said. "By that, I mean, most people on the street think domestic terrorism must be against the law. There is no law against domestic terrorism. That means that the FBI is forced to wait for people to be on a journey toward violence before they can open an investigation. That's not true on the international terrorism side."

Figliuzzi said his deepest fear right now is that our country ends up with a permanent insurgency that lasts long after President Donald Trump leaves office.

"Largely fueled and amplified by social media platforms, believes the lie that this election was somehow stolen from them," Figliuzzi stated. "And most importantly, appears more loyal to a person than to a country or a concept called democracy."

According to NBC News, the FBI sent a memo to law enforcement agencies nationwide warning of possible armed protests at all 50 state Capitol buildings from Jan. 16 through Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20.