UArizona will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines

TUCSON (KVOA) - As more people roll up their sleeves to get the COVID-19 vaccination, more distribution sites will pop up in Pima County.

The University of Arizona announced Monday it will help administer shots as the county moves into Phase 1B of its vaccination plan.

UArizona will open its site starting Jan. 22.

The University of Arizona will serve as a point of distribution for COVID-19 vaccinations in Pima County beginning Jan. 22 as the county moves into Phase 1B of its vaccination plan. https://bit.ly/3nDKrwS Posted by The University of Arizona on Tuesday, January 12, 2021

"According to the Pima County Health Department, the university will aid with vaccinations for priority populations in Phase 1B of the county's vaccine plan," wrote Alexis Blue, UArizona Communications.

Phase 1B includes people 75 and older, education and child care providers at the K-12 and higher education levels; and those working in protective service occupations, including law enforcement, corrections, firefighters and other emergency response staff.

Pima County's Chief Medical Officer Dr. Francisco Garcia told News 4 Tucson he expects the county will move to Phase 1B by the end of this week.

At this moment, people in the Phase 1B group cannot sign up or register to the vaccine. Garcia says the county is working to set up a registration site, rather than relying on the state's portal.

The Pima County locations for Phase 1B also include sites at Banner North, Tucson Medical Center, the parking lot of the Kino Sports Complex, the Tucson Convention Center and Rillito.

For more information on Pima County's COVID-19 vaccine plan, click here.