COVID-19 vaccinations to be administered in Douglas Saturday

DOUGLAS, Ariz. (KVOA) - Registration is now open for COVID-19 vaccinations in Douglas, according to Chiricahua Community Health Centers.

The site will open on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Old K-Mart parking lot.

Only remaining Phase 1A healthcare workers and people 75 or older are eligible to get vaccines during this event.

To register, visit sites.google.com/view/covid-vaccination/home

For more regarding the coronavirus, visit kvoa.com/thecoronavirus.