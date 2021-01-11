City of Tucson holding public meetings regarding Central Business District

TUCSON (KVOA) – It's the heart of the Old Pueblo, and now the City of Tucson is giving you the chance to weigh in on its future.

The City of Tucson recognizes Downtown and adjacent areas as the Central Business District.

The district was first adopted in 2012 and back in September, it was renewed by the Mayor Romero and council. And, as we know, it's quite a significant core of the city.

So now, the city is giving you the chance to voice your opinion on what you want to see down here in the future.

Their will be six more meetings. Each one will be 90 minutes long and will be hosted by a council member or the Mayor herself.

"What we need to do is continue to talk about the advantages and the opportunity here," said Barbra Coffee of the City of Tucson Economic Initiatives. "Think what we have to look forward to. And, just continue to help our small businesses and local business enterprises rebound and recover post COVID."

The City of Tucson's goal is to bring a lot of private developers into the area, so that way, they mix with public developers.

The next meeting is Tuesday at 11 a.m. For more information on how to attend, visit Connect Tucson.