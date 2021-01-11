Arizona tallies nearly 9K new COVID-19 cases, 6 deaths

PHOENIX (KVOA) – Nearly 9,000 Arizonans tested positive for the coronavirus, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported Monday.

The state also reported six new COVID-19 related deaths.

So far, Arizona has seen 627,541 known cases of the virus and 10,147 total deaths.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 3,496,737 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed,13.3% have come back positive. This does not include the serology or antibody tests.

OTHER:

ADHS will open the state's first 24/7 vaccination site Monday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.

COVID-19 Resources: