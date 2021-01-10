Gov. Ducey orders flags at half-staff to honor U.S. Capitol Police Officers

PHOENIX (KVOA) - Arizona Governor Doug Ducey has ordered all flags that fly at state buildings to be flown at half-staff in order to honor the fallen U.S. Capitol police officers.

“I join all Americans in grieving the tragic loss of United States Capitol Police Officer Brian D. Sicknick and Officer Howard Liebengood," said Ducey. "Our prayers are with their families and colleagues at this difficult time."

The flags will be lowered until January 13th at sunset. Individuals and Businesses are encouraged to participate in this tribute.