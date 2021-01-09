Arizona man arrested in connection to Capitol riots

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KVOA) - The United State Department of justice has announced that Jacob Anthony Chansley a.k.a Jake Angeli of Arizona was taken into custody Saturday and charged with multiple counts due to his role in the Capitol riots on Wednesday.

Chansley is being charged with knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority, while also being charged with violent entry and disorderly conduct on Capitol grounds.

Chansley had been a frequent attender of protests around Arizona and was known for his horned head outfit.