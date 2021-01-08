State health department urges Pima County to move into Phase 1B for COVID-19 vaccination

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - COVID-19 cases continue to rise in Arizona and vaccinations are being rolled out. The Arizona Department of Health Services met Friday to discuss its progress and what the county should be looking forward to in the coming weeks.

Director Dr. Cara Christ said more vaccines will be dispersed across the state slowly and is not happy with the speed of the distribution.

As of Friday, more than 126,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been given out statewide. Dr. Christ said the vaccinations in Arizona are moving right along.

"For this plan, we have urged counties to begin moving into phase 1B," Dr. Christ said. "Prioritizing teachers, schools support, child care workers, and those that are 75 and old."

Spencer Graves with the Pima County Health Department said Phase 1B is very different than 1A.



"Our 1B population is the largest group," Graves said. "It's several 100,000 people and it will take several months to get done."

Starting Monday, registration will be open for anyone eligible in Phase 1B. You can register on the ADHS website and it will find the nearest vaccination site to you.



"It will be on a first come first serve basis. It will be available 24/7," Dr. Christ said. "Now we also know not everyone has access to a computer or the internet, so we will also have a call line for you."

Dr. Christ told News 4 Tucson the state has received more Moderna and Pfizer vaccines.

