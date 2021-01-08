First responders and community leaders reflect on January 8th

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Ten years ago on January 8th, first responders and community leaders quickly sprung into action in an effort to save lives.

Looking back, News 4 Tucson spoke to some of them about the lessons learned when responding to a mass shooting.

News 4 Tucson spoke with former Tucson Mayor Bob Walkup, who was the mayor at the time of that tragic day.

"This whole story starts back in 2001 and it starts with the trauma center," Walkup said.

During his time as Tucson mayor, Bob Walkup says Tucson Medical Center and University Medical Center, now known as Banner UMC, were talking about getting out of the trauma business.

"I called up every hospital in Tucson and said get down to my office by 2007 UMC started to build a world-class trauma center," Walkup said.

By 2009, Tucson Medical Center had followed suit and had a level 1 trauma center.

"On Jan. 8th was the first day we had all the doctors and we had all the facility up and running and at 10 minutes after 10 a.m. on that Saturday morning, we had double staff at the trauma center," Walkup said. "We had everybody we needed at that trauma center. "

Mayor Walkup says his efforts to keep a trauma center in Tucson could be the reason Gabby Giffords is still alive.

"You tell me if that's coincidence or divine intervention," Walkup said.

Whatever the case, Walkup says it's clear, Dr. Peter Rhee and his team of doctors, who helped build UMC's trauma center, were critical that day.

"To see the system that you setup and design work well was very good and a positive note a positive note in a tragic day, tragic time," Dr. Peter Rhee said.

In the after math of the shooting, Mayor Walkup says he immediately went to the trauma center to check on Giffords and the other victims.

"Mark had arrived around 10 o'clock, so he and I went to Gabby's bedside and we talked about what she had done to help us put together this trauma center that had just saved her life," Walkup said.

A great team of doctors ensured the survival of many victims.

"We just felt fortunate that we could be of some good in a bad situation,"Dr. Rhee said.

Northwest Firefighter Brian Keeley was one of the many first responders that day. He says since then, the only thing on his mind was the lives lost.

"As January 8th comes for another year, for the 10th year, that's all that is on my mind and in my heart, is those victims and their families, those who are truly impacted and effected by this event," Keeley said.

Keeley says many members of his crew were told to go home early after responding to such a tragic event, but they stayed. Ready to help anyone else in need.