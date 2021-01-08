After Capitol attack, Tucson congressman favors impeachment against Trump

Washington, D.C. - (KVOA) Arizona Congressman Raul Grijalva had just finished speaking on the House floor when the banging on the doors and Windows started Wednesday afternoon.

“We had a major assault on our government, a major assault on our Democracy, the Capitol was overrun, people died,” Grijalva said.

The nine-term Tucson congressman believes President Donald Trump directed his supporters to the capitol building Wednesday and incited violence.

“After his incitement of this mob and him directing them toward the Capitol and him not responding to try to calm it down, I think those are all indicators,” Grijalva said. “The next 12 days is not something we should be on pins and needles and holding our breath about. Impeachment effectively removes him from the picture.”

Grijalva favors removing President Trump from office through the 25th Amendment.

However, the Democrat said if the president’s cabinet will not act, he and his colleagues in the House will be moving ahead with Articles of Impeachment.

NBC News reports impeachment proceedings could begin as early as next week.

“I think it’s too much to ask for the American people and certainly the members of Congress to hold their breaths for the next 12 days,” Grijalva said. “He is a clear and present danger to the democracy and the functioning of government.”

Grijalva said despite the trauma on Wednesday, our democracy remained resilient as both of Congress returned to work early Thursday morning.

“Despite the insurrection,” Grijalva said, “despite the riot, the mob action, the hatred and anger that we saw from the mob, despite all that, Congress went back to work, took their votes and certified the election of President Biden and Vice President Harris.”