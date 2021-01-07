Daughter of woman arrested in riot at U.S. Capitol building speaks out

TUCSON (KVOA) - Marsha Murphy was arrested on federal charges Wednesday night in Washington, D.C. after the events at the Capitol.

News 4 Tucson spoke with Murphy's daughter, Crystal Garcia, Thursday afternoon.

"My youngest son asked what was going on with his nana and I had to explain to him in a way that a 7-year-old can understand that she now has to go to a big person's timeout because she didn't listen to a police officer," Garcia said

According to Garcia, she watched her mother get arrested by U.S. Capitol Police on a live feed Wednesday night.

Garcia describes her mother as an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump.

Murphy is facing charges for trespassing on Capitol grounds and violating curfew in Washington Wednesday night.

Her daughter tells News 4 Tucson's Eric Fink she knew her mom was planning on being in D.C. to protest the Electoral College certification but Garcia said her mom promised she would not leave her hotel room.

"Right now I am ashamed of her actions," Garcia said. "She doesn't just represent herself. She represents me, my sister, my brother, all of us."

Garcia said her mother was in Tucson just a few days ago to visit family for New Year's. Garcia said her mother currently lives in Oklahoma.

"I don't know," she said. "I've been trying to process it all day. I don't know how to process it."