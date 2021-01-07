Arizona reports over 9K new COVID-19 cases, nearly 300 deaths

PHOENIX (KVOA) – Another 9,913 Arizonans tested positive for the coronavirus, the Arizona Department of Health Services reported Thursday.

The state also reported 297 new COVID-19 related deaths. ADHS says that 238 of the reported deaths are "due to the death certificate matching process."

So far, Arizona has seen 584,593 known cases of the virus and 9,741 total deaths.

On Sunday, the state reported a record-high 17,234 cases following the holidays. On Monday and Tuesday, the state reported over 5,000 new cases daily and over 7,000 cases on Wednesday.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 3,384,395 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 12.9% have come back positive. This does not include the serology or antibody tests.

