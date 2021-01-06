Tucson bar owners file lawsuit against Pima County for the mandatory curfew in place

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Several Tucson bar and restaurant owners are coming together in a lawsuit against Pima County asking them to lift the curfew that's affecting their business.

On Tuesday, several local businesses including Union House, Reforma and the Cobra Arcade filed a lawsuit against Pima County and the Pima County Board of Supervisors, over their mandatory curfew that went into effect in December.

"The counties simply do not have this authority to enter this kind of curfew moreover, even if they did have this kind of authority in general in some areas they don't in this particular area," Thomas Denker, an attorney for the Plaintiffs said.

In an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus back in December the Pima County Board of Supervisors voted to impose a mandatory curfew from 10:00 p.m. until 5:00 a.m. The curfew will end once the transmission of COVID cases falls to 100 cases per 100,000 population. As of December Pima County had three times that number of cases.

If bars and restaurants don't follow the curfew they could face losing their liquor license.

"Personally I've seen probably about a 30 to 40 percent dent in my paychecks like monthly," Isabella Hutson, Hostess at Union said. "It's been a little bit of a rough time, especially with Christmas right around the corner. It was hard to get gifts and then pay my own bills."

Workers like Hutson left with empty pockets while business owner Grant Krueger says he's hanging on by a thread.

"I would ask the Pima County Board of Supervisors to show us the Science," Krueger said. "I'd like to know why if we're following the rules safely at 8:00 p.m. and at 9:00 p.m. with respect to masks and social distancing and occupancy restrictions, how come we can't safely do it at 10:30, 11 or 12 o'clock in the evening?"

We'll continue to follow this lawsuit and keep you updated.