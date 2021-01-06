Run a mile, raise a dollar! New campaign raises funds for Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.

TUCSON (KVOA) – The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona has been overwhelmed throughout the pandemic. And, there's a new campaign that you can be a part of to help out.

The campaign called "Miles for Meals". Just run a mile and you can raise a dollar for the food bank.

From now until Jan. 31, for every mile that you run and log, local non-profit "Southern Arizona Roadrunners" will donate to the food bank.

And, every little bit counts.

One dollar used means four meals. However, the food bank says that grocery prices have risen and that might not be exact anymore.

"You can't take food for granted," said Normal Cable of the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona. "That was a problem here in southern Arizona before COVID began. And, just continues to be a problem."

Their goal is to have participants run a total of 5,000 miles, which will raise $5,000.

"We've certainly seen more people who have never had to use a food bank before, coming to us for help," Cable added.

Interested in participating? Submit your miles at the following link: runsignup.com/Race/AZ/Tucson/SARMilesForMeals.

For more information on the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, visit www.communityfoodbank.org.