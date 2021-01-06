Congressman Raul Grijalva releases statements on events at U.S. capitol

TUCSON (KVOA) - Representative Raul Grijalva released the following statement after the events that occurred at the nation's Capitol on Wednesday.

“Today’s events will go down as one of the darkest and most shameful days of our republic as domestic terrorists stormed the Capitol in an effort to threaten and intimidate lawmakers into overturning our free and fair elections. They interrupted just as Arizona’s Democratic Delegation began defending the integrity of Arizona’s election and the will of the people to cast Arizona’s Electoral College votes to Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“For years, President Trump has engaged in a relentless assault on our values, sought to divide us, and pitted communities against one another. He’s denigrated our institutions, attacked our values, and winked and nodded to the ideas of dangerous militias and conspiracy theorists.

“What occurred at the Capitol today was the product of Trump and all the havoc he’s wrought on our system—all with the tacit approval of his willing congressional enablers. Calling it a disgrace isn’t enough. It’s an outright abomination to this country, and those who engaged in these acts must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

“It remains my duty to certify the election and no domestic terrorists will stop that. I will certify the results for President-elect Biden and Vice President-elect Harris, and will not yield to conspiracy theorists and zealots attempting to overthrow our government.”