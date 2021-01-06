Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema speaks out on events in Washington D.C.

WASHINGTON (KVOA) - Arizona senator Kyrsten Senator released a statement Wednesday evening after the violent events that occurred at the nation's capitol.

“The violence of today cannot become commonplace in America. This was not protest; protest is peaceful. This was violent insurrection incited by Donald Trump. We must remain the shining light and model for democracy and peaceful transitions of power, where the people’s voice is the law of the land. I will forever be grateful to the law enforcement and first responders who risked their own safety for others. Now, we reject violence and recommit to the values that make us America.”

She also took to twitter hours before to inform everyone that she was in fact safe.