Tucson Police searching for robbery suspect

TUCSON (KVOA) Tucson Police are asking for your help in identifying a robbery suspect.

The suspect is believed to have committed multiple robberies throughout the Tucson area, according to TPD.

The images provided are from a robbery at a Circle K on East Pima Street on Nov. 29, 2020.

TPD detectives do not have much information on the suspect, but the suspect is believed to be between five feet eight or ten inches tall, a medium husky build, and tattoos on their hands.

Anyone with information on the suspects are urged to call 911 or 88-CRIME.