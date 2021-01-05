Hospitals operating at capacity with COVID-19 surge

TUCSON (KVOA) - Hospitals are operating at or near capacity in Pima county as cases of COVID-19 continue to surge throughout the state.

Phase 1A of the vaccination rollout is already underway and 20,000 healthcare professionals have received their first dose of the vaccine.

That number is expected to rise to 65,000 by the end of the week, but the health department says they need to keep pushing.

Pima County is currently leading the state in terms of vaccinations per 100,000 people with 1,942, well ahead of the largest county in the state, Maricopa, which sits at 1,392 per 100,000.

However, the health department says there's no time to slow down.

"None of us should be happy with where we are right now. It's really critical that we accelerate just like we're in an accelerated rate of transmission we need to accelerate our immunization process," said Dr. Theresa Cullen, Pima County Health Director.

According to Cullen, Tuesday morning 95 patients were waiting for ICU beds, of those over 60 were COVID positive.

The percentage of beds available is currently three percent, which changes daily based on people recovering or passing away.

The high rate of transmission has led to sobering realities in the county.

"Last week we did the math for people and said one out of every thousand people have died because of COVID-19. It's the number one killer in our county," said Cullen.

While the numbers look grim there is a silver lining, with the rush to vaccinate group 1A moving along, those eligible in phase 1B may be receiving their vaccine doses sooner than later.

"We believe that we will be through that process sometime through the middle of next week," said Dr. Francisco Garcia, Deputy County Administrator.

For now, you can register to be vaccinated on the Arizona Department of Health website. As vaccinations expand Pima county will look to add a local registration process for residents.

If everything goes according to plan the health department hopes to have everyone vaccinated by the summer.