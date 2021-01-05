Hospital hidden in Tucson ready to help those in need

TUCSON (KVOA) - The coronavirus has a lot of people staying away from traditional hospitals, with many elective procedures canceled for safety concerns.

A hidden hospital here in Tucson has an alternative.

Tucson ER and Hospital is physician-owned and offers emergency services as well as pediatric care, clinical and laboratory services.

Doctors say there is still room at their hospital.

"We take precautions to protect people from COVID," Doctor Darren kay said. "We also have available beds and short waits at the time."

According to Dr. Kay the medical facility takes all commercial insurance such as Blue Cross Blue Shield, United and Aetna. At this time they do not accept any government insurances.

Tucson ER and Hospital is located at Broadway and Swan and is open 24 hours seven days a week.