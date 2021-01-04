Tanya Roberts, Bond Girl and ‘That 70s Show’ actress, has died

Actress Tanya Roberts has died at the age of 65.

She was best known for her role as a James Bond girl in the film "A View to a Kill."

She also starred in the TV shows "Charlie’s Angels" and "That 70s Show."

Roberts' publicist, Mike Pingel, said the actress passed away Sunday at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

According to Pingel, Roberts collapsed at her home on Christmas Eve following a morning walk with her dogs.

The cause of death has not been released, but Pingel said it was not due to COVID-19.