New UArizona Head Football Coach completes hiring of offensive staff

TUCSON (KVOA) - The new Arizona Football coaching staff has been completed on the offensive end. Coach Jed Fisch hired named the new staffers on January 4th. Here’s a rundown of some of the newest assistant coaches at the U of A:

Jimmie Dougherty

Dougherty arrives in Tucson following four seasons at UCLA as Passing Game Coordinator and Wide Receivers Coach. The Bruins' offense finished top of the Pac-12 in total offense in 2020 and second in scoring as a trio of UCLA offensive players earned second-team all-conference honors.



"Jimmie and I have worked together at three different institutions, and he has always been a critical part of the offensive success that we have had," said Arizona Football Head Coach Jedd Fisch . "He is a tremendous person, teacher, coach, and mentor. Jimmie has always found ways to get the very best out of his players. As a former quarterback, coordinator and wide receivers coach, his experience and expertise will be critical to our success. I am thrilled to welcome Coach Dougherty and his family to Tucson."



Scottie Graham

Former Ohio State Football captain and NFL running back Scottie Graham has now Jedd Fisch 's coaching staff as running backs coach. Graham spent the last six years at Arizona State as the lead administrator for student-athlete development and, and was a standout running-back at Ohio State during his playing years. Graham is also a veteran of the NFL.

"After I was hired as head coach of our program, I had numerous coaches who I respect and admire reached out to me about Scottie," said head coach Jedd Fisch . "Coach Graham played at the highest level for a long time, as a running back in the National Football League. He also worked for the NFL Players Association in key positions. His mentorship and his ability to help our student-athletes achieve their goals to become professionals, both on and off the field, is a critical part to bringing him on staff. I am so excited to welcome Coach Graham and his family to Tucson!"



Jordan Paopao



Jordan Paopao, spent nearly a decade coaching in the Pac-12 Conference and has been named Arizona's Tight Ends Coach.

"Jordan is well known as one of the top tight end coaches in the country, and we are fortunate to have him joining our program," said head coach Jedd Fisch . "Jordan has been an unbelievable developer of talent and will help us produce more NFL tight ends, hopefully, similar to the one who is currently playing for the Buccaneers. Bringing Coach Paopao back down the west coast, close to his alma mater and hometown, is going to be critical to our success. As we build our offense and incorporate the tight end, Coach Paopao will be integral. I can't wait to get started and have Coach Paopao and his family a part of our Wildcat community."

Kevin Cummings



Kevin Cummings is joining coach Jedd Fisch 's staff as wide receivers coach following four seasons at San Jose State in the same capacity