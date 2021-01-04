FBI: Iranian cyber actors responsible for website threatening U.S. election officials

(KVOA) - On Wednesday, the FBI alerted the public that Iranian cyber actors are behind a website that included threats to United States election officials.

In a news release, the FBI and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) said they have "highly credible information" that indicates Iranian cyber actors were "almost certainly" responsible for the creation of a website called Enemies of the People. The website contained death threats aimed at U.S. election officials in mid-December 2020.

The FBI said it identified multiple domains, including the main site, enemiesofthepeople.org, that contained personal information and photographs for a number of U.S. officials and individuals from private sector entities involved with the 2020 election. The main site is currently inactive.

"The post-election creation of the Enemies of the People website demonstrates an ongoing Iranian intent to create divisions and mistrust in the United States and undermine public confidence in the U.S. electoral process. As referenced in Joint Cybersecurity Advisories AA20-296B and AA20-304A, and FBI FLASH Message ME-000138-TT, the FBI and CISA have previously warned that Iranian cyber actors were likely intent on influencing and interfering with the 2020 U.S. elections," the FBI said in a news release.

The FBI and CISA have asked the public to, "critically evaluate the sources of the information they consume and to seek out reliable and verified information."