Delays expected near Fort Lowell, Dodge due to traffic signal pole construction



TUCSON (KVOA) - According to a news release by the City of Tucson Department of Transportation and Mobility (DTM), a traffic signal pole at the northwest corner of the Fort Lowell Road and Dodge Boulevard intersection will be replaced Tuesday.

Next Generation Electrical, which is under contract with DTM is scheduled to replace a damaged traffic signal pole from about 8 a.m. to approximately 3 p.m. However, DTM said the schedule is subject to change due to "inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances".

DTM said during this work, westbound through traffic on Fort Lowell Road will be prohibited and traffic will need to detour north or south on Dodge Boulevard. Right turn movements from southbound Dodge Boulevard onto westbound Fort Lowell Road will also be restricted, travel will need to continue south on Dodge Boulevard. Eastbound travel on Fort Lowell Road and northbound and southbound through travel on Dodge Boulevard will not be affected.

"The traveling public can expect delays when driving in this work area, DTM said. "Please obey all traffic control signs and watch for construction personnel in the area."