Arizona tallies more than 5,000 new COVID-19 cases, 3 deaths

PHOENIX (KVOA) – Another 5,158 Arizonans tested positive for the coronavirus, the Arizona Department of Health Services said Monday.

Three deaths were also added to the state's dashboard.

So far, Arizona has seen 561,542 known cases of the virus and 9,064 total deaths.

On Sunday, the state reported a record-high 17,234 cases following the holidays.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 3,330,793 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 12.6% have come back positive. This does not include the serology or antibody tests.

