Abducted child missing from Washington sought after in Arizona

YAKIMA, WAS. (KVOA) - The Yakima Police need your help locating a child who was abducted from Yakima, Washington.

Angeles Revuelta - Buenrostro was last seen around 11:20 a.m. in the front of her house when she went to throw out the garbage and did not return.

Authorities believe she is with Daniel B. Ovante, who recently threatened to harm her and her family. The two were recently recovered in Arizona after he coerced her through social media.

Ovante is last known to be driving a black 2001 Ford F150 with Arizona license plate number BYR62657.

They may be joined by another suspect, Eric Anthony Landeros, possibly driving a black 2008 Lexus four-door sedan with license plate number F6A4BKA.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts are urged to call 911 immediately. The suspects are to be considered armed and dangerous.