Officials say Pima County curfew is far from over

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - How long will the Pima County curfew be in place for? That's the question many are asking. Officials tell News 4 Tucson it'll be dropped when the cases drop significantly.

The Pima County curfew is based on numbers. Officials said the curfew will be lifted if cases are below 100 per 100,000 people.

On Sunday, Councilman Steve Kozachik said that number is over six times that.

Once the clock strikes ten, Pima County businesses are forced to close their doors because of the curfew. Council member Kozachik said the curfew is contingent on the number of positive COVID-19 cases.

"People need to understand if you're a business operating in violation of the curfew the health department can shut you down," Kozachik said. "The metrics in place for the county curfew are for COVID-19 cases and they must drop below 100 per 100,000 in Pima County."

The curfew passed on December 15th. On that day, according to the Pima County Health Department, for every 100,000 people, 350 tested positive.

If you look at the current numbers 680 people are now testing positive out of 100,000 people.

Kozachik said he's not surprised by this increase and believes its tied to people's behavior.



"When this was adopted, we were seeing the thanksgiving numbers ramp up," Kozachik said. "Now we are going to see post Christmas and New Years numbers ramp up."

Pima County Health Director Dr. Theresa Cullen said these numbers are reflective on the hospitals.



"Three percent of our medical surgical beds are available," Cullen said. "At the same time, there are over 80 people in emergency rooms waiting get admission."

"We are not close to having the curfew lifted because the cases are higher than when they were put into place," Kozachik said. "We're not going to be close until peoples behavior changes."