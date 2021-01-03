Local district returning to classrooms despite surging COVID-19 cases

CATALINA FOOTHILLS (KVOA)-- As COVID-19 cases continue to spike in Arizona many school districts have gone back to online learning, but one local district is resuming in person learning when school starts Monday.

The Catalina Foothills School District will be in class rooms Monday because they say keeping schools open is important to their students well-being and that their number of COVID-19 cases is very low.

The district continues to offer both in-person and online learning options and the Pima County health department has left that decision up to individual districts.

State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman called on Governor Doug Ducey for action before school starts on Monday saying,

"Given the severity of our state's situation and the virus's trajectory after the holiday period, Governor Doug Ducey should order schools to remain in distance learning for a limited two-week period to align with quarantine protocols and current AZDHS benchmark recommendations."

Catalina Foothills School District has been in communication with parents regarding their plans as they develop.

In a letter to parents on December 16th the district said,

"The Pima County Health Department notes that the overwhelming majority of school-related cases are not acquired in the classroom. That is our experience. CFSD students and staff are not spreading the virus at school."

News Four Tucson reached out to the governor's office following Superintendent Hoffman's request and they responded with a statement saying:

"Gov. Ducey will not be considering this request or issuing this kind of mandate. This is a local decision, the online option is already available, and the governor has repeatedly made his preference clear: kids have already lost out on a lot of learning, and he wants schools opened, safely."

In a tweet Sunday morning, as over 17,000 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Arizona, Superintendent Hoffman said:

"This signals a dangerous surge of the virus and that a two-week return to distance learning is needed to mitigate the spread."

Prior to classes starting Monday the district has reached out to parents to accommodate those who want to have their student in remote learning.