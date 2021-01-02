Superintendent Hoffman urges Gov. Ducey to order schools to remain in distance learning after break

Superintendent Hoffman urges Gov. Ducey to order schools to remain in distance learning after breakNew
TUCSON (KVOA) -- Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman took to twitter Saturday, urging Governor Doug Ducey to order schools to remain in distance learning.
This as coronavirus numbers continue to surge in Arizona and hospital beds remain critically low.
Hoffman also added that school leaders should work closely with local health officials, while continuing to monitor data to decide the appropriate instructional model for their communities.
Here in southern Arizona many school districts have returned to the classroom in either a hybrid model or full instruction.
