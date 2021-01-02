Superintendent Hoffman urges Gov. Ducey to order schools to remain in distance learning after break

TUCSON (KVOA) -- Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Kathy Hoffman took to twitter Saturday, urging Governor Doug Ducey to order schools to remain in distance learning.

This as coronavirus numbers continue to surge in Arizona and hospital beds remain critically low.

Given the severity of our state's situation and the virus's trajectory after the holiday period, Gov. @dougducey should order schools to remain in distance learning for a limited two-week period to align with quarantine protocols and current @azdhs benchmark recommendations. — Kathy Hoffman (@Supt_Hoffman) January 2, 2021

Hoffman also added that school leaders should work closely with local health officials, while continuing to monitor data to decide the appropriate instructional model for their communities.

Here in southern Arizona many school districts have returned to the classroom in either a hybrid model or full instruction.

After this two-week quarantine period, it will be imperative for school leaders to use local health data and continue working closely with local health officials to decide the appropriate instructional model for their communities. — Kathy Hoffman (@Supt_Hoffman) January 2, 2021

