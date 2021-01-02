Arizona adds 8,883 new COVID-19 cases; 46 new deaths

PHOENIX (KVOA) - 8,883 Arizonans tested positive for the coronavirus, according to Friday's dashboard.

Another 46 people lost their lives to the virus, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.

So far, the state has seen 539,150 known cases and 9,061 total deaths.

WHAT TO KNOW:

Deaths are not recorded until the health department receives a death certificate naming COVID-19 as the cause of death.

The data includes people who have recovered.

According to the state's data dashboard, 3,269,908 people have been tested for the virus. Of those that have been processed, 12.4% have come back positive. This does not include the serology or antibody tests.

