“New year, new me” 2021 resolutions

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KVOA) - Entering 2021 you might be setting some goals whether it's picking up a new hobby or maybe shedding a few pounds. You've heard the term "new year, new me." That saying is pushing many people to hit the gym.

Zach Schultz, the studio manager of F45 in Marana said he's seen more people head in for classes. Through the pandemic, Schultz said it's been different.

"Obviously there is a lot of adversity that we have to overcome and well as members of society and a gym," Schultz said.

With limited class sizes, mandatory mask-wearing and social distancing, Schultz said people are still coming out to fulfill those New Year's resolutions.

"The best way we combat this virus is by improving our health," Schultz said.

Heading down Interstate 10, other Tucsonans aren't changing their fitness plans at all. Kathleen Rose hikes Tumamoc Hill whenever she can. Rose said she appreciates her hike on New Year's day a little extra.

"I took my health for granted a lot of my life and now I'm taking it seriously, and I want to see more people doing this," Rose said.

Back at F45, Schultz said he is ready to take goals and turn them into a plan.

"They'll come in and they'll say I want to lose weight and we are like, okay let's talk about that, let's make a smart goal," Schultz said. "Specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and timely."

As we happily leave 2020 in the past and we move forward in 2021, these resolutions could set you up for a successful year. Schultz told News 4 Tucson if you do have a resolution in mind, make sure it's attainable.