Murderer gets murdered

TUCSON (KVOA) - It's a complicated case but in the end, Tucson Police Department sorted it out and with the help from the Tucson community. It's a case that began in 2019 when 39-year-old Ryan Hercher was murdered.

Officer Frank Magos told News 4 Tucson, "Detectives didn't have a lot. We know Mr. Hercher was involved with at least one person in a parking lot at 29th and Columbus."Tucson Police Violent Crimes Unit responded and began their investigation. With little to go on the case remained an open case.

Nearly a year and a half later 33-year-old Sean Rashad O'Dell Howell is gunned down in the parking lot of Christie's Cabaret after an altercation.

The Gun Crimes Reduction Unit investigated. They arrested Dimitri Romero and charged him with murder.

He's currently in the Pima County Jail under a $1,000,000 bond.

It was during that investigation detectives learned from 88-Crime tips and forensic evidence, "Detectives were able to identify Mr. Howell in Mr. Hercher's homicide through latent palm prints."

This highlights the importance of gathering information from the public.

"We always say no matter how small that piece information you have on that matter how small you think it is in our world that could be the missing biggest piece to the puzzle in order for us to close these investigations."

Ryan Hercher's family was notified by TPD the person who murdered their loved one ended up being killed in a homicide. Police said hopefully the family can have some closure.