6 Arizona falls to #1 ranked Stanford in Tucson

TUCSON (KVOA) – The 6th ranked Arizona women’s basketball team was looking for a breakthrough victory against the number one ranked team in the nation as Coach Adia Barnes and the Wildcats were hoping to stun the Cardinal at McKale Center.

However, the upset was not to be. In a matchup that undoubtedly would have sold out McKale Center if not for the COVID-19 pandemic, Stanford jumped out to a double-digit lead in the first quarter and never looked back in the 81-54 win.

It was the first loss of the season for Arizona, who fell to 7-1. Meanwhile, Stanford stayed undefeated at 8-0.

Anna Wilson led a balanced attack for Stanford with her game-high 22 points, as the Cardinal had 5 players in double figures.

Stanford out-rebounded Arizona 51-32 and the Cardinal defense held Arizona to just 25.8 percent shooting all game.

Next up for Coach Adia Barnes as the 6th ranked Wildcats? -- California at McKale Center on January 3rd.