Arizona Bowl experience different with COVID-19 restrictions

TUCSON (KVOA) - Tucson's Arizona Bowl kicked off at noon on New Year's Eve, but because of COVID-19 this year, things look very different.

The first thing you noticed watching the game was no fans in the stadium due to the virus, NCAA restrictions are allowing limited or no fans at all in many bowl games which has become the norm for sports in 2020.

But what we are also seeing is an empty downtown, not what we are used to for the Arizona Bowl game day.

Normally, a crowded, dense and diverse group of people are filling the bars and restaurants downtown, on Fourth Avenue and other local spots during the game.

However, as it has all year, COVID-19 has forced change. Instead of a day described as "insanity" by some, it's more of a ghost town feel.

"If an average day is like 100 miles per hour or 60's, it's at like 25," Waylon Martin, a born and raised Tucsonan said. "Everything is slower even the traffic, everything like that."

Due to NCAA restrictions, limited to no fans are allowed to attend bowl games, which has severely cut back any economic boost that Tucson would have felt from tourists shopping, going out and staying in local hotels.

"I'm just so proud of them and I'm glad that they're here in Tucson, I wish I could watch them but I wanted to come out anyway," said Jeffrey Sawyer, Tucson resident and Ball State Alum. "We can't go to the games but at the same time we want to support our teams the best way that we can."

The bowl game is an event that brings in a lot of people to the area and helps to ramp up the New Year's Eve celebrations. While this year's expectations are tempered, not losing the game when other bowl games have been canceled can be seen as a win.

"I'm glad they're still doing it. I'm glad there's still a game you know and I have a positive outlook but, hoping for the best, it is what it is," said Martin.

Even though he can't attend the game when it is in his own backyard, Sawyer wasn't any less enthusiastic about his team.

"They're six and one and I know they're gonna bring home a victory today and I am just excited as heck man," said Sawyer.

Ball State University beat San Diego State 34-13.